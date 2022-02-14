FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $5.58 on Monday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

