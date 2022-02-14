FY2023 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 667.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 390,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2,273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 300,148 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $191,817. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

