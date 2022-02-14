G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

