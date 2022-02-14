GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GAMCO Investors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.770 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of GBL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661. The stock has a market cap of $578.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. GAMCO Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.