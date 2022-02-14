GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

