General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,585,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,612,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD opened at $213.76 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $161.57 and a one year high of $216.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

