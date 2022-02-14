Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

