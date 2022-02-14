Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 357,365 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

