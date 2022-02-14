Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $32,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

