Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $33,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 140,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65.
Barnes Group Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
