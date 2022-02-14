Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 54,054 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $31,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 119,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

