Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,720 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Proto Labs by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $18,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 102,686 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB opened at $56.34 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $199.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

