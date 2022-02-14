Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €80.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €80.20 ($91.14) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.53 ($113.11).

GXI stock traded down €1.50 ($1.70) during trading on Monday, hitting €77.85 ($88.47). The company had a trading volume of 64,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

