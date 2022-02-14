Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 39,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,225,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

DNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,693,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

