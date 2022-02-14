Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 3.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 39,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,225,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.