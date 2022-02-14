Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $40,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.