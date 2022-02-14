Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

