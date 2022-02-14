Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Earnings History for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.