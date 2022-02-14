Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GBLI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 18,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

