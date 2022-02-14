Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $70,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 13.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,567,000 after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,445. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
