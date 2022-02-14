Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $190.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $146.70 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

