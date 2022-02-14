Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 78.5% in January

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 15th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,184,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $26.73 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

