GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.54.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

