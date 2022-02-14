GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $138,874.61 and $526.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.