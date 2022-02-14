Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GARPY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7489 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

