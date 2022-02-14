Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GARPY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Golden Agri-Resources’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees. It operates through the Plantations and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics, and Others segments. The Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment comprises products from upstream business.

