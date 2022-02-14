Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,820 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $117.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

