Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,243 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 233,852 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

