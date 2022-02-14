Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 297,581 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 5,485.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,893 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

