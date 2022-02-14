Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Frontline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

