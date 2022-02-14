Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $17,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,853,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACRS stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $778.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
