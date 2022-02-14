Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 500,378 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $507.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

