Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 536,360 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of SFL worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SFL by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SFL by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

