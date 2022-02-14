Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $90.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $92.06 million. Golub Capital BDC posted sales of $76.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $366.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.11 million to $371.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $391.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.35 million to $394.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 721,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,135. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

