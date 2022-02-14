Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 50.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $22,329,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

