Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 306,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.22. Good Gaming has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.75.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.