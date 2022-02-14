Gores Holdings IX Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on February 21st (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Gores Holdings IX’s (NASDAQ:GHIXU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 21st. Gores Holdings IX had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GHIXU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

