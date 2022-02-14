Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,633 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.