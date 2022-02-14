Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

