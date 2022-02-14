Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $191.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

