Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

