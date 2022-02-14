Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.