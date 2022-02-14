Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,742 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $269.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.