GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.52

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 3914757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.