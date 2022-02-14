Grant Whitney Sells 10,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $195,780.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

