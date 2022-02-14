Graviton (GTON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,953.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $7.04 million and $10,953.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

