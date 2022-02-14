Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.