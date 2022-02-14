Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

GHL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

GHL stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $359.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

