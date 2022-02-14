GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,734,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GreenVision Acquisition stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,552. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

