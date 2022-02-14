GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 2,904 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.