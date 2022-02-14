GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

